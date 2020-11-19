MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Board of Health voted to adopt changes to the Oct. 27 health officer order Thursday.
Changes to the existing health order include requiring a 10-day advance notice for events or gatherings with 25-250 people in attendance and providing clarification on information specific to retail, gyms, and places of assembly.
The county also voted to adopt changes in line with Gov. Steve Bullock's newest statewide directive, which is effective Friday, Nov. 20.
Limits on event and gathering size will not apply to students in classrooms or at K-12 school-related activities. However, limits do apply to spectators or audience members at those K-12 activities. The Health Department may approve sports plans with more than 25 intermingling players if those plans comply with recommendations and requirements of the Big Sky Conference and NCAA, including conducting enhanced COVID-19 testing and implementing COVID-19 safety protocols.
