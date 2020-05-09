MISSOULA - After reviewing Governor Steve Bullock's directives, Missoula County Health Officials have decided to move forward with the reopening of gyms, movie theaters, and museums on May 15.
The following is a release from the Missoula City-County Health Department:
The health department reviewed Governor Bullock’s May 7 release regarding the opening of gyms, fitness studios, gym pools, movie theaters, and non-tactile museums, and is not requiring additional measures.
These facilities can open on May 15 per the governor at half of their normal operating capacity. The governor requires that these businesses support social distancing, screen employees for symptoms, and provide enhanced cleaning and sanitizing measures. The state guidance prohibits indoor fitness classes; however, outdoor classes with adequate social distancing or with less than ten people can resume.
With no new cases in over two weeks, no active cases, and no close contacts in quarantine, the health department believes reopening these facilities can happen responsibly. If facilities cannot meet the governor’s requirements, they will need to delay opening or make changes to provide service safely.
The health department asks that patrons assist these businesses as they open by following social distancing guidelines and practicing good personal hygiene. People who have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle pain, chills, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting, or diarrhea should not patronize these facilities and instead, seek a COVID-19 test and stay home until recovered.
Businesses with questions about the governor’s guidance can contact the Environmental Health Division next week at 406-258-4755 or envhealth@missoulacounty.us.