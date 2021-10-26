MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department adding automated messaging to their COVID-19 response efforts to speed up efficiency.
MCCHD said in a Facebook post patients who take a COVID test at the health department's Flynn Lane testing site will receive their results, along with an online form, via text message.
The online form provides instructions on how to properly isolate in the event of a positive COVID result. A case investigator will call patients who don't complete the online form within 24 hours after receiving it. Patients may request a phone call from MCCHD while completing their form.
MCCHD said patients will be auto-enrolled to the health department's SARA-alert, software that observes the patient's symptoms while they're in isolation.
MCCHD said they're aiming to notify close contacts within 24 hours after receiving the positive patient's completed online form. Close contacts will then receive an online form to answer a number of questions to receive guidance on quarantining based on their answers.
“Among the individuals we tested this new technology with, 60% returned all of their information completely via the web form,” Brian Chaszar, MCCHD deputy operations chief, said in the Facebook post. “This is going to make a huge impact on our ability to get information out to people much more quickly.”
D’Shane Barnett, MCCHD health officer added, “We have people in our community who want to be responsible and do the right thing, but it can be confusing to know what that is depending on their situation. This new approach supports our community members in taking steps to prevent the spread of this virus by tailoring instructions based on each individual’s responses on the form.”
MCCHD added the online forms are HIPAA-compliant secured, and they will only use the information given for contact tracing and epidemiological reasons. MCCHD is still offering patients to complete contact tracing with a staff member if they do not have the technology.