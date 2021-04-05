MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department reduced quarantine to seven days to close contacts who qualify under guidelines made by the CDC Monday.
MCCHD said in a release close contacts who are still asymptomatic since exposure and are tested negative with a PCR test five days after exposure can leave quarantine after seven days. MCCHD said they need the close contact's proof of a negative PCR test before they can end quarantine.
However, close contacts who are asymptomatic but decide to not take a COVID-19 test will need to quarantine for 10 days.
Close contacts who have experienced COVID-19 symptoms since exposure must quarantine for 14 days. MCCHD said close contacts, staff and residents of facilities of increased danger for COVID-19, long-term care and detention centers, must also quarantine for 14 days.
Fully immunized close contacts who received their final vaccine dose 14 days before exposure to COVID-19 do not need to quarantine unless they are experiencing symptoms. However, MCCHD said residents of congregate settings must quarantine for 14 days to prevent an outbreak.
MCCHD said all COVID-19 testing they offer is at no charge and they encourage all county residents with symptoms to get tested.
MCCHD does testing at their facility located on 4025 Flynn Lane and through their mobile testing that travels at various communities throughout the county. MCCHD's testing facility does not accept walk-ups, but mobile testing sites do. to make a testing appointment 406-258-INFO option 2.
Mobile testing is offered at the following dates:
- Clinton - Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Seeley Lake - Tuesdays 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lolo - Thursdays 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Frenchtown - Thursdays 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.