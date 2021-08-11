UPDATE: AUG. 11 AT 2:21 P.M.
The Missoula County Health Department (MCCHD) made a correction to the COVID-19 data regarding the death of a child in the county.
MCCHD wrote in a release the the cause of the child's death is considered inconclusive.
The hospital informed MCCHD a patient with a confirmed COVID-19 case passed away; however, MCCHD said they were later told COVID-19 is not confirmed as the cause of this death.
More investigating is needed in order to make a conclusive decision on this cause of death.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is reporting the first COVID-19 child death in the county Wednesday.
According to the Missoula City-County Health Department, the child was male and between the ages of 0 to 19-years-old.
MCCHD has not released any further information on the death.