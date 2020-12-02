MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Detention Facility announced Wednesday an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
The detention facility says the inmate has been contained within a pod, a set number of cells and a single living space. Once staff administered a COVID-19 test, results were available in less than 24 hours.
The facility says pods within the detention facility vary in numbers, determined by location. Inmates in these groups have very limited contact with other pods in the facility. Detention Center Nursing staff are working with health officials to identify all close contacts and testing is being coordinated with the Missoula City-County Health Department.
The inmate who tested positive is isolated and will be monitored and treated by Detention Center Nursing staff. When the inmate has been cleared by a public health nurse, the inmate will no longer be in isolation. The other inmates within the pod will also be closely monitored and quarantined. At this time, no other inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Missoula County Detention Facility is working with Missoula City-County Health Department to evaluate any additional measures to ensure the health and safety of inmates and detention staff.