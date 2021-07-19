Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING... * Affected area: Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). * Impacts: Gusty and erratic outflows developing from high based scattered thunderstorms and frequent lightning. * Thunderstorms: Mainly dry, with some rain under the cores. * Outflow Winds: 35-50 mph. &&