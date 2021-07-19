MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department is providing free PCR COVID-19 testing for those traveling outside of Montana.
MCCHD said in a release they suggest residents make sure they get tested to receive their results plenty of time in advance before travel because the labs that process them are only open on business days.
MCCHD said they are not liable for test results delays which may affect travel plans. In addition, the it is the patient's responsibility the PCR test qualifies the necessities of the organization or country they are going to that requires testing.
Residents are also encouraged to take a COVID-19 test when they come back to Montana to help prevent spreading the virus.
Asymptomatic people are not required to quarantine as they wait for their results to come in.
The COVID-19 testing clinic for outbound travel is located on 4025 Flynn Lane.