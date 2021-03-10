MISSOULA, Mont. - Starting Monday, March 15, Missoula County will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B+.
According to Missoula County, Phase 1B+ expands eligibility to people ages 60 and older, as well as those ages 16-59 with certain health conditions.
As of March 15, the following Missoula County residents will be eligible to sign up for vaccination:
People 60 and older
Native Americans and people of color ages 16 and older
People ages 16-59 with one or more of the following health conditions: asthma (moderate to severe); cancer; cerebrovascular disease; chronic kidney disease; COPD; cystic fibrosis; Down syndrome; heart conditions; immunocompromised state due to organ, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV or use of corticosteroids or other immune-weakening medicines; liver disease; neurologic conditions, such as dementia; pulmonary fibrosis; severe obesity (BMI 40 or higher); sickle cell disease; thalassemia; Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes
Educators and childcare workers (at participating pharmacies only)
Appointments will open at 1:00 pm Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 pm for clinics next week at the Former Lucky’s Market.
Those without Internet access or who are not proficient online will have the ability to call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1:00 PM Thursday. Organizers ask that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.
About 500 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available for Monday and about 300 first-dose Moderna and 230 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available for Tuesday.
More information regarding vaccination appointments is available from Missoula County here.