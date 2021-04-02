MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is opening 1,500 additional first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics for residents 16 years old and older beginning Friday at 1 p.m.
Appointments open online and over the phone, for those without internet access, at 406-258-INFO (4636). The call center will be closed Sunday, April 4 for Easter.
The clinics are on the following dates:
- Monday, April 5 at the
- Former Lucky's Market with the Missoula City-County Health Department
- Pfizer vaccine open to Missoula County residents 16 years old and older
- Former Lucky's Market with the Missoula City-County Health Department
- Tuesday, April 6
- Former Lucky's Market with the Missoula City-County Health Department
- Pfizer vaccine open to Missoula County residents 16 years old and older
- Missoula County Fairgrounds, Building No. 16 with Partnership Health Center
Moderna vaccine open for Missoula County residents 18 years old and older
- Missoula County Fairgrounds, Building No. 16 with Partnership Health Center
The Missoula City-County Health Department said in a release residents scheduling their first-dose vaccination appointments are agreeing to their second dose appointment scheduled exactly 21 days after for the Pfizer vaccine and exactly 28 days later for the Moderna vaccine.
A parent or legal guardian must be at the vaccination clinic with their 16 or 17-year-old child receiving a vaccination.