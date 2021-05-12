MISSOULA, Mont. - Twelve to 15-year-old Missoula County residents can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) announced Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from MCCHD, appointment slots for residents 12 to 15 years old for the Pfizer vaccine will be available starting Thursday.
A parent or legal guardian must be at the appointment with their 12 to 15-year-old child. MCCHD said 16 to 17-year-olds may have their parent or legal guardian complete unaccompanied minor paperwork and come to the appointment alone.
The health department is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated at their first chance because children will need to wait two weeks after their second COVID-19 vaccine dose before getting the rest of their routine vaccinations.
MCCHD asks parents or legal guardians to not cancel appointments already scheduled with a different organization for the reason of getting their child vaccinated sooner.
“This recommended immunization schedule would leave students with several weeks to get their regular school-required vaccines before back-to-school begins in August,” MCCHD wrote in a release.
You can schedule an appointment here.
