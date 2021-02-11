After Governor Gianforte announced he will let the mask mandate expire many counties, cities, and organizations have said they will continue to require masks, including Missoula County Public Schools.
Superintendent Rob Watson said before implementing their own policy the school district followed state and county guidelines, but as restrictions roll back he said they wanted to have their own policy in place.
"All the national guidance we have received about schools reopening it has been clear that masks are useful in reducing transmission in the schools," Watson said.
Masks have been required in school since students returned to in person learning. When Governor Gianforte announced he will let the statewide mask mandate expire on Friday, The school board was prepared.
The board actually started writing this policy about six weeks ago and Watson explains its pretty straight forward.
"Students, staff, anyone who enters the building they are required to wear masks at all times."
This policy is designed to keep everyone in school buildings safe, so they can keep coming back.
"These mitigation strategies allow us to keep schools open," Watson said, "If too many students or staff get sick its very difficult to stay open so this is not only a way to reduce transition but to also keep our schools open."
The policy passed its first reading unanimously on Tuesday and will face its final vote at the next school board meeting.
