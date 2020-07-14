The Missoula School Board will be discussing various plans Tuesday night on how they will go back to school this fall.
The goal of the school district is to have at least some in person connection with students mixed in with continued distance learning. One option will have kids in school a few days a week with half the students in the beginning of the week and the other half in at the end of the week. They are also considering shorter school days.
But superintendent Rob Watson says all these plans could change in August.
"It's dependent on where we are at as a community in terms of the number of cases of COVID in our community and how wide community spread might be but it is also dependent on the guidance we get from the county health department," Watson said.
The school board will be discussing their options 7 p.m. Tuesday.
This story will be updated.