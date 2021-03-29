MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County has reached 22-percent of entirely immunized people against COVID-19 in the county as of Monday.
According to a Facebook post from Missoula County, Montana, to reach full immunity in the county, there must a minimum of 75-percent people entirely vaccinated.
To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Missoula City-County Health Department's website or call 406-258-INFO (4636) if internet is unaccessible.
Keep up the good work, Missoula County. Let's keep doing our part to end the pandemic! As of today, 22% of Missoula...Posted by Missoula County, Montana - Government on Monday, March 29, 2021