MISSOULA, Mont. - The health department is urging the community to consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19 after the virus has taken the lives of 25 Missoula County residents during the month of October so far.
The Missoula City-County Health Department said in a Facebook post they are seeing a great amount of unvaccinated people dying from the virus.
"The few fully vaccinated individuals dying from the virus are often ages 80 or older with health conditions," MCCHD wrote. "Herd immunity can play a big role in protecting our vulnerable elders who have already done everything in their power to protect themselves."
Missoula County is offering vaccination appointments online.