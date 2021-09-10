MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula County resident, aged 20 to 39 died of COVID-19, according to the Missoula City County Health Department.
This marks the first young adult death due to COVID in the county and the 13th death in the past six weeks.
“We know that the Delta variant is a game-changer. Our hearts go out to the family of this individual, and to everyone who has lost someone they love due to COVID. We know we have a long way to go in fighting this virus, but the health department will continue to do everything we can to provide our community with the knowledge and resources to get us through this,” Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said.
Also, for the first time since the spike of the Delta variant, cases in the county reached 114 Friday morning, as stated in a release.
Local hospitals say 40 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, which is just shy of the record set last November.
Missoula County health officials continue to urge residents to make the best choices for themselves and their community. Health officials recommend masking in public spaces, maintaining at minimum six feet of social distance, and good hygiene practice such as hand washing and sanitizing in addition to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.