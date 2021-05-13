Now that 12 to 15-year-olds can get the Phizer vaccine our Missoula County Public Schools are making sure their students get the shot.
As soon as they got the go ahead from the county MCPS announced their own vaccine clinic for students ages 12-15 and they encourage folks to sign up online.
Next Thursday and Friday the school district will hold their vaccine clinic at Sentinal High School for students and in just two days over 1000 students have signed up. Superintendent Rob Watson took to twitter Thursday to celebrate saying.
“We have surpassed our goal an now have more than 1100 students signed up for a covid vaccine in that 12-15 year old group!” Watson tweeted.
He went on to say they still have more slots available for any students who want their vaccine.