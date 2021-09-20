MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County health officials report the county has broken the record for most COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases and daily new case average the second week in a row.
According to a release from the Missoula City-County Health Department, there are currently 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1,386 active COVID-19 cases and a daily average of 89 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.
“This is the absolute worst we have seen it since the pandemic started,” COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in the release, “we cannot continue in this direction for the safety of the community.”
“The data are clear and the data show this latest wave is hitting communities with low vaccination levels. We’re proud that Missoula County has the highest vaccination rate in the state of Montana, but in the grand scheme of things, the vaccination rate is nowhere near a level that would be considered herd immunity,” Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said in the release.
According to MCCHD, at least 75% of residents need to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
MCCHD recommends residents wear masks in public, wash their hands and keep small social circles in addition to getting the vaccine to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We cannot get past this pandemic if it continues to be about pro-vaccine people versus antivaccine people,” Barnett said, “you either want to see this virus win or you want to see our community win. We can and will beat this if enough people get vaccinated.”