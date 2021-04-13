MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County providers will stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until further notice, the Missoula, City-County Health Department announced Tuesday.
The decision was made in accordance to the CDC's and Food and Drug Administration's guidance concerning the rare events of blood clots of a small amount of recipients, MCCHD said in a release.
MCCHD said the county's Vaccination Coordination Team does not anticipate the suspension of administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to greatly impact the county's vaccine efforts -- Pfizer and Moderna are the majority in vaccines the Missoula County has received and distributed.
Those who have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine and are experiencing very bad headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving it should reach out to their healthcare provider.
"The risk of getting COVID-19 remains significant, with the majority of our local cases occurring among 20-39 year old residents,” MCCHD Officer Ellen Leahy said in the release. “Missoula County providers have plenty of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine available while Johnson & Johnson is on pause for caution's sake. The sooner a person becomes fully vaccinated, the sooner they become free of the risk of disease, transmission, quarantine, lost work and limitations on activities such as travel."
Missoula County has vaccination appointments for Pfizer and Moderna open this week via Partnership Health Center and MCCHD. Residents 16 years old and up can schedule an appointment online or over the phone by calling 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.