MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department is opening a vaccination clinic to Phase 1B, Tier 1 patients at the old Lucky's Market in the Southgate Mall Thursday and Friday
According to a release from MCHD, they are distributing 100 of the first-dose of the Moderna vaccine to Missoula County residents classified under Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1 -- which includes those 70 years old and older, Native Americans and people of color who are 18 years old and older.
Sixteen and 17-year-olds do not qualify for this vaccination clinic because the Moderna vaccine is only for patients 18 and older.
Patients may schedule an appointment online beginning Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. They will need an email address to make the appointment. Once the appointment is successfully reserved, patients will receive a confirmation email including the time, location and materials they will need to bring to their appointment.
Patients may call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to reserve an appointment if they do not have internet accessibility or expertise. However, the county asks patients to reserve appointments online if they can.
Appointments cannot be changed once reserved and they are limited to one per person. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine and walk-ins are not acceptable.
MCHD wrote patients who reserve an appointment for this first COVID-19 vaccine dose, are committing to taking their second dose exactly 28 days from the day of receiving their first dose at the same time as their first appointment.
MCHD added there will be a second-dose vaccination clinic at the Adams Center Sunday, Feb. 28 but there will not be a first-dose vaccination clinic at the location over the weekend.