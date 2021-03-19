Missoula city county health department
KTMF Edit

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County health officials updated COVID-19 rules and recommendations for Missoula County long-term care facilities that have common areas.

A release from the Missoula City-County Health Department said not all longterm care facility staff and residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination at this time in Missoula County; therefore, the health department has updated COVID-19 rules and recommendations.

The following rules and recommendations are listed in MCCHD's release:

  1. "Visitors are allowed in the facility if the following requirements are met:
    1. Face coverings or masks are required at all times, in accordance with the February 12, 2021 Health Board Rule.
    2. Visitation occurs in a private room that is not shared by another resident.
    3. Visitors must also wear face coverings in private rooms.
    4. Signs are posted at all entryways stating that 'All visitors ages five and older must wear a face covering or mask at all times.'”
  2. "New admits and patients being transferred from another health care facility, including those being readmitted after hospital discharge, shall be quarantined for 14 days from the admit or transfer date." 

