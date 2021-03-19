MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County health officials updated COVID-19 rules and recommendations for Missoula County long-term care facilities that have common areas.
A release from the Missoula City-County Health Department said not all longterm care facility staff and residents have received a COVID-19 vaccination at this time in Missoula County; therefore, the health department has updated COVID-19 rules and recommendations.
The following rules and recommendations are listed in MCCHD's release:
- "Visitors are allowed in the facility if the following requirements are met:
- Face coverings or masks are required at all times, in accordance with the February 12, 2021 Health Board Rule.
- Visitation occurs in a private room that is not shared by another resident.
- Visitors must also wear face coverings in private rooms.
- Signs are posted at all entryways stating that 'All visitors ages five and older must wear a face covering or mask at all times.'”
- "New admits and patients being transferred from another health care facility, including those being readmitted after hospital discharge, shall be quarantined for 14 days from the admit or transfer date."