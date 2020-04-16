MISSOULA - Missoula's COVID-19 drive-through testing center is expanding the criteria to allow all people with symptoms to be tested.
An appointment is still required for the drive-through testing facility and anyone without an appointment will be turned away. In order to keep everything running smoothly and to maximize the safety of patients and workers, only enough staff are scheduled based off of the number of scheduled appointments.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, difficulty breathing, or you are caring for someone who has COVID-19, you can make an appointment by calling 406-258-4636.
Previously only CDC priority 1 and 2 level patients like patients over 65, those with underlying health conditions, health care workers and first responders, were able to use the drive-through testing center. However, they found those people in the priority 1 and 2 range already had the ability to be tested through their health care provider and they found the facility was being fairly under-used.
Being able to open up the drive-through testing center to more people will help to get a better idea of the amount of COVID-19 cases in Missoula as well as help to slow the spread through contact tracing.
Contact tracing means that when the health department gets a positive COVID-19 test, they can proactively reach out to the people who may have been in contact with the COVID-19 positive person and have them isolate for the 14 day incubation period.