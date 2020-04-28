Missoula COVID-19 testing center expands symptoms list after CDC findings

MISSOULA - After the Centers for Disease Control confirmed more common symptoms of COVID-19, Missoula's testing center is expanding their testing eligibility to fit the new findings.
Right now any Missoula County residents and health care workers experiencing symptoms can be tested for free and by appointment only.
New symptoms added to the list include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, and new loss of taste or smell.
The previously confirmed symptoms of a fever over 100.4, cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat are still relevant.
If you have symptoms or are caring for someone with symptoms and would like to schedule a test, call 258-INFO.