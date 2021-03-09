When was the last time you got to go to a brewfest? Its probably been over a year! Well if you are itching for a brew you are in luck, the Missoula Downtown Association just announced a new take on an old event, they are calling Brews n' Bonfires.
Downtown Missoula and Caras Park really haven't been the same since the shut down first started last March. Now, as the MDA prepares for their first brewfest in over a year, they are looking back at the financial impacts the pandemic has had.
"Pretty much from March forward is where we lost all the money," Marketing and Events Director for the Downtown Missoula Partnership Kristen Sackett said.
Around this time last year, Caras Park looked very different than it does these days. It was full of people enjoying the Winter Brewfest, shoulder to shoulder and no one even thought about wearing a mask. But, just two weeks later, large gatherings quickly became a thing of the past.
"For us the Garden City Brewfest is our big spring money maker, and that one was definitely canceled," Sackett said, "Between that and other events being cancled in Caras we lost about $450,000."
With a loss of nearly half a million dollars, it's not easy to bounce back. But the MDA said they were able to keep their head above water thanks to grants, loans, and their community partners.
"Thank god we had our partner organizations because if the MDA was a stand alone organization, we are not sure what would have happened," Sackett said.
The downtown association usually organizes events, like brewfests, but over the last year they had to shift their focus to marketing and promotions. Trying their best to support downtown businesses.
"We pushed 'Take-out Tuesdays,' started the 'Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is' campaign, last month we hosted 'Downtown Dine Local Week,' technically not an event just a reminder that downtown businesses are still here and still need you," Sackett said.
Through it all the MDA had zero layoffs in their office. Something Sackett said was only possible because of the support from the community. She is thankful for everyone who participated in their downtown promotions, because now they can get back to organizing the events they enjoy most.
"We have been able to start planning events like Brews and Bonfires, and get people excited again for downtown events," Sackett said.
Brews n' Bonfires is a new twist on the annual Winter Brewfest usually held in February, but this is a socially distant version happening on March 27.
If you want to reserve a fire pit you better act fast as all evening spots are already claimed. But, if you don’t make a reservation in time, don’t worry, you can still enjoy a beer. Sackett said anyone can swing by to get a growler filled in Caras Park but you will have to enjoy your brew back home.