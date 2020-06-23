MISSOULA - A Missoula Fire Department firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release from the City of Missoula, Fire Chief Jeff Brandt is working closely with staff at the Missoula City-County Health Department.
The fire department learned of the test result Monday, and quickly identified potential close contacts. Those contacts are in quarantine pending COVID-19 tests. They include law enforcement officers and ambulance personnel who worked closely with the firefighter.
“City Fire has responded quickly and thoroughly and knowledgeably,” said Cindy Farr, Incident Commander for the COVID-19 Response and Health Promotion Division Director at the Health Department in a press release. “They have been involved at the high level in Incident Command since March, and they are very knowledgeable.”
The press release says fire department personnel wear protective gear on every call for service. Chief Brandt does not believe there is an exposure risk to the public.
“We’re doing everything we need to do, and even a little bit more,” Brandt said in a press release.
Farr added that the coronavirus is still very present in the Missoula community and in the state. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 14 active cases in Missoula County and 156 active cases in the state.
For more information on the COVID-19 response in Missoula, including testing information, click here.