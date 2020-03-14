MISSOULA - The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center has changed some procedures in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Below is a release from the food bank:
To help to slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Missoula Food Bank & Community Center is taking the following precautionary measures.
Effective immediately all community use of MFB&CC’s facilities are suspended. This includes regularly scheduled meetings and special reservations of the Learning Kitchen and other spaces.
EmPower Place will be open only for grab-and-go meals. The center will be closed for play.
MFB&CC will continue its Spring Break Kids Eat Free meal service at the following locations for grab-and-go meals:
Travois Village: Lunch: 11:30am – 12:00pm Monday - Friday
Futura Mobile Homes: Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm Monday - Friday
EmPower Place at MFB&CC
Breakfast: 9:30-11am Wednesday & Friday Lunch: 11 am – 1:30pm – Monday - Friday Supper: 5-7pm Monday, Tuesday & Thursday only
All Store (emergency food pantry) services will transition to a box-model.
- Families are welcome and there is no fear of scarcity. Families will continue to receive foods regularly available at the food bank.
- The household intake process will be altered to limit time in the facility.
- For the safety and health of our customers, the waiting room is closed. Services will occur in real time from 8am – 7pm Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 8am-1pm Wednesday and Friday.
- There can be no customized requests filled during this time. We are grateful to the public for their understanding.
We would like to remind visitors and our community that MFB&CC is an emergency service in the best of times, and we will continue to meet our community’s needs during these challenging times.
MFB&CC remains in need of community volunteers to ensure that all our neighbors are able to access basic needs services. Please contact Caitlyn Taix, volunteer manager, at caitlyn@missoulafoodbank.org or 406-549-0543, to help.
Financial assistance is needed. Visit missoulafoodbank.org to donate to the COVID-19 Response Fund.
These precautions will be in place until the leadership of our organization, informed by experts, feel is prudent to resume normal programming.
Further information will be provided via our Facebook and web pages as our community navigates this situation together. Thank you for your ongoing support. Together, we nourish community.