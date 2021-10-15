MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department says deaths in the community from COIVD-19 appear to be accelerating.
According to the health department, in the first 15 days in October, Missoula County has had 14 COVID-19 deaths.
On Friday, Oct. 15, 59 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 in local hospitals.
“Data from the Mayo Clinic today show Montana has the second worst seven-day new case average in the nation (Alaska is first),” the health department wrote. “Why is this wave still crushing Montana while the rest of the nation appears to be plateauing? It’s because we have low vaccination rates and rural areas were known to have poorer health outcomes even before the pandemic.”
The Missoula City-County Health Department went on to say that one in 434 rural Americans has died from COVID-19, and that incident rates of the virus were about 54% higher in rural areas in September than in urban areas.
Recent studies from the Rural Policy Research Institute also reportedly show that rural Americans are dying at twice the rate of urban Americans due to lower vaccination rates and limited healthcare access.
A study by the American Academy of Pediatrics also showed that one in 500 American children have lost a caregiver to COVID-19.
“Your community is counting on you to take this pandemic seriously and get vaccinated,” Missoula City-County Health Department wrote. “It’s not too late to help. Book your appointment today.”
Those interested in getting vaccinated can book an appointment online here.
You can read more from the Missoula City-County Health Department’s post below: