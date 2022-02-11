COVID-19 at home tests

MISSOULA, Mont. - At-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits will be distributed by the Missoula City-County Health Department on Monday, Feb. 14.

The tests are a part of the county’s allotment of kits and they can be picked up from the COVID-19 Testing Center located at 3665 West Broadway, in Missoula.

Each kit has two at-home COVID-19 tests and one kit will be distributed per household.

Kits will be provided to the public until stock runs out.

Those picking up a test kit are asked to use the testing entrance to the parking lot and you do not need to get out of your car to receive a kit.

The test kits will be handed out during the following clinic hours:

Monday: 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Tuesday: 9:00am - 4:00pm

Wednesday: 9:00am - 4:00pm

Thursday: 9:00am - 4:00pm

Friday: 9:00am - 1:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am - 2:00pm

Sunday: No hours

