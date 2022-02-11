MISSOULA, Mont. - At-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits will be distributed by the Missoula City-County Health Department on Monday, Feb. 14.
The tests are a part of the county’s allotment of kits and they can be picked up from the COVID-19 Testing Center located at 3665 West Broadway, in Missoula.
Each kit has two at-home COVID-19 tests and one kit will be distributed per household.
Kits will be provided to the public until stock runs out.
Those picking up a test kit are asked to use the testing entrance to the parking lot and you do not need to get out of your car to receive a kit.
The test kits will be handed out during the following clinic hours:
Monday: 3:00pm - 7:00pm
Tuesday: 9:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday: 9:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday: 9:00am - 4:00pm
Friday: 9:00am - 1:00pm
Saturday: 10:00am - 2:00pm
Sunday: No hours
