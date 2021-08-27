MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department is now limiting COVID-19 testing to only residents with symptoms and people who are verified close contacts.
But as events start to come back to town, the need for more testing only grows.
The Health Department’s Health Promotion Division Director, Cindy Farr, said they’re getting overloaded.
"We don't have the capacity to offer that kind of surveillance testing, simply because we have so many symptomatic people that need to get tested,” Farr said.
It’s not a good trend, and health officials said that right now, they’re seeing case counts comparable to last October before there was a vaccine.
But, this doesn’t mean you need to pass on that football game or skip live music downtown, as long as you’re taking precautions.
"We do want people to get back to their normal lives and be able to enjoy all of the things Missoula has to offer, we just want people to be able to do it in a safe way,” she said.
That means everyone should social distance, stay in small groups even at big events, and wear a mask even when not required to.
Farr said the biggest thing that everyone can do is get vaccinated.
The health department still offers vaccines at their clinic in the Southgate Mall.
You can make an appointment online or just walk in to get one.
The health department added that they’re short-staffed, with 80 open positions, which is one reason why they have to stop mobile testing in Clinton, Seeley Lake, Lolo and Frenchtown.