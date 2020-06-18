MISSOULA - As several counties in Montana continue to see jumps in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, health officials around the state are renewing their efforts to encourage safe practices.
In her daily briefing Thursday, Cindy Farr, the Incident Commander for the Missoula City-County Health Department's COVID-19 Response, praised local businesses for the work they've done to keep staff and customers safe.
Farr mentioned many of the measures the health department's seen, including limiting the number of customers in a store at any given time, large signage to promote social distancing, and encouraging and requiring customers to wear cloth face coverings.
Farr said when it comes to face masks, it about a level of respect.
"If we're already expressing our opinions through our spending, which is what we're doing when we choose where we shop, we can surely express gratitude back to those businesses and organizations by respecting the owners, staff, and the community members in those same spaces," Farr said in her daily briefing video.
"Now bear with me, if we respect the places that we choose to spend money, we can also express gratitude for the opportunity to be able to support those businesses and organizations again," she added. "Wearing a mask shows that you respect the people around you, and that you care about public health."
Farr mentioned that there are obvious situations where you may not need a mask. If you're collaborating with a coworker and can successfully sit and work six-feet apart, then a mask probably isn't necessary. On the other hand, if you're walking through a narrow hallway surrounded by many coworkers, a mask is a good idea.
She also shared some tips for wearing face masks during the summer months:
- First and foremost, it's important to be respectful of rules of local businesses and organizations.
- Masks with ties might fit better than those with elastic, and may be easier to adjust.
- Light, breathable fabric like cotton will be more comfortable on hot days.
- Don't wear masks that are wet, and consider bringing an extra mask.
- Think about where you're headed before you leave the house to determine if you'll need a mask.
