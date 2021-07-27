MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula health officials are strongly advising residents to wear masks again as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reach highest levels since spring in the county.
According to a release from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD), the county reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, July 27, the highest daily case count in the county since March 27, 2021. Missoula County currently has 100 active cases, which is the highest since April 12, 2021, and 12 active hospitalizations due to the virus, the highest amount since April 20, 2021.
Local health officials are strongly advising the public to wear masks again as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backpedaled on its recommendation Tuesday of fully vaccinated individuals not having to wear masks.
“Every layer of protection counts right now and dusting those masks off is a wise choice. With the highly transmissible Delta variant present in our community, those who are old enough to get vaccinated should do so immediately. Children 11 and younger especially should wear masks, social distance, and frequently sanitize their hands until a vaccine is approved in their age group,” Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said in the release.
“We are at a critical point where those who have been delaying their vaccines, those who have been hesitating, need to step forward and protect themselves and our community,” COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in the release. “We have come too far to slide back now.”
Missoula's COVID-19 vaccination clinic is open every day of the week with no appointment or insurance required. All FDA-authorized vaccines are offered to residents each day.
The clinic is located at Southgate Mall at 2901 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801. The hours are:
- Monday - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday – Thursday - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Friday - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Weekends – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Missoula County also offers free COVID-19 tests to symptomatic and asymptomatic residents at the Flynn Lane COVID-19 Testing Clinic, located at 4025 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT 59808., or the mobile COVID-19 testing clinic.
The hours for the Flynn Lane testing clinic are:
- Monday – Friday - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday - Closed
- Sunday - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The dates and locations for the mobile COVID-19 testing clinic are:
- Tuesday – Clinton Fire Station 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Seeley Lake Community Foundation 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday – Lolo Community Center 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Frenchtown Fire Station 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.