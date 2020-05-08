MISSOULA - Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy announced plans for reopening salons and farmer's market, and how to proceed with high school graduations.
On a press call Friday, Leahy announced salons, spas, and similar personal care businesses can reopen Monday, May 11 assuming they have a social distancing plan in place, as well as strict cleaning and sanitizing protocols.
Salons were allowed to reopen in Governor Steve Bullock's phased reopening plan, however Missoula County took a more strict approach.
Farmers' markets can reopen Saturday, May 23. Social distancing must be maintained at the market. A max of 250 people will be allowed. Organizers have to submit a permit that has to be approved before they can move forward with the plan.
Leahy said the Clark Fork Market has already provided a plan to help manage large numbers of people and six-foot distancing.
Graduation ceremonies will be allowed, but limited to 250 people. Social distancing will be a requirement. Health officials noted there are still lots of planning that needs to happen to move forward with graduation ceremonies.
Leahy emphasized these health orders will be in place until they're revoked or revised based on guidance from the Governor or local health authorities.