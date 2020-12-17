MISSOULA - Frontline healthcare workers at Community Medical Center (CMC) in Missoula began receiving vaccinations Thursday, CMC announced.
CMC said via press release the first two workers to get vaccinated have worked as ICU nurses since the pandemic started.
All hospital employees including Missoula Emergency Services frontline workers and LifeFlight have the choice to receive vaccinations, CMC added.
"The arrival of the vaccine means that an end to the pandemic and return to normal life may be within reach – but it is going to take all of us doing our part by choosing to get vaccinated, continuing to wear masks, maintaining social distancing and practicing hand hygiene until the vaccination is widely administered," CMC wrote.
The vaccine clinic opened at 7 a.m. and will close on Dec. 23.
CMC writes they anticipate to give approximately 150 vaccinations Thursday.