MISSOULA - Both hospitals in Missoula will restrict visitors again, as COVID-19 cases spike in the state.
Monday, Montana saw its highest single-day case count with 56 new cases.
Both Community Medical Center and St. Patrick Hospital will shift to a 'no visitor' policy on July 1.
Below is a press release from Community Medical Center:
Due to the increase in statewide positive COVID-19 cases, evidence of community spread in Missoula County, and to protect our caregivers and patients – Community Medical Center will revert to our no visitor policy for inpatients at Community Medical Center, beginning Wednesday, July 1.
- Exceptions can be made for:
- Pediatrics
- Women & Newborns
- NICU
- End of Life
Cognitive issues or developmental delays
Our outpatient visitor policy will remain the same. No visitors / support people will be allowed unless the patient has cognitive issues, developmental delays, mobility issues or they have an appointment at Community Cancer Care & Prevention.
Below is a press release from St. Patrick Hospital:
UPDATE: Providence Montana Adjusts Inpatient Visitor Guidelines July 1, 2020
Providence Montana is committed to providing a safe, healing, patient-centered care environment. While hospital visitation or accompanying a patient for a medical appointment is valuable, there are times when limitations must be placed on incoming visitors to reduce the potential spread, exposure and transmission of novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
Due to the increase in statewide positive COVID-19 cases and evidence of community spread in Missoula and Lake Counties, and to protect our caregivers and patients, Providence Montana will revert to our no visitor policy for inpatients at Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, beginning Wednesday, July 1. This decision was made in collaboration with our infection disease specialists. There are exceptions for the Family Maternity Center and end-of-life care.
Our outpatient visitor policy will remain the same. No visitors/friends/support people will be allowed to a patient’s outpatient procedure or appointment unless the patient is a minor child or has cognitive issues, developmental delays, or mobility issues.
Thank you for your partnership in helping us reduce the number of people in our facilities and in supporting community containment efforts to reduce the spread of infectious disease. More information available at: www.montana.providence.org.