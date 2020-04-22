MISSOULA - In response to COVID-19, the U.S. Department of Transportation will award $73.8 million dollars to 71 airports across Montana.
The Missoula International Airport is going to receive about $5.6 million in funding and Airport Director Cris Jensen says they really needed this during the pandemic.
Funding for the airport is another piece of the CARES Act that was signed into law by President Trump. In total $10 billion in funding is going to airports across the country that need help and Montana is no exception.
The Missoula airport in particular has seen a drastic decline in revenue because people aren't paying to park in the parking lots, renting cars, buying food in the restaurants or gifts in the gift shop.
"We think that it's probably gonna take a couple of years to dig ourselves out of the hole that we're in, so it's going to have to last a while, but we'll spend it as wisely as we possibly can," said Jensen.
Right now Missoula International Airport is slashing costs where they can and offering early retirement which some people have taken advantage of. They are also holding off on hiring for any vacant positions.
Now with the funding from the CARES Act, they will be able to cover costs like payroll, utilities and other debt payments.