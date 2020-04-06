MISSOULA - A drive-thru testing facility for those who believe they have the coronavirus (COVID-19) will be fully functional in Missoula on Tuesday.
At a press conference on Monday, Cindy Farr, the Incident Commander for the Missoula City-County Health Dept. said there was a soft-opening of the drive-thru testing site over the weekend that was successful.
The site at the Missoula Fairgrounds will officially launch Tuesday. Farr stressed that those who need a test must make an appointment by calling 258-INFO. Only those in priority categories will be given a test, as Farr said supplies are still limited.
Those categories include healthcare workers with symptoms, long-term care residents, first responders, those 65-years-of age or older, and those with underlying health conditions.
Once a person within those categories who is symptomatic calls the 258-INFO line, a person will confirm whether they can be tested at the drive-thu site.
Those who are tested at the site will pull in and a healthcare worker will hand them a swap. The person will then self-swab both nostrils with instruction from the workers.
They will then be given a mask to take home, and a nurse will follow up with results within 24-48 hours.
Both Farr and Missoula Mayor John Engen stressed people cannot show up at the fairgrounds drive-thu testing site without an appointment.
Farr said she anticipates the county will have access to additional tests in the coming days.
This week the drive-thru testing site will take appointments Tuesday-Thursday, with a goal of being open Monday-Friday next week.
Click here for the latest information from the Missoula City-County Health Department.