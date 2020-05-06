Race organizers announced Thursday the Missoula Marathon is canceled. The announcement was made through a Youtube video
"I'm sad to announce today that we will be canceling the Missoula marathon weekend of events for 2020," Missoula Marathon Race Director Tony Banovich said.
After working closely with the local health department, Run Wild Missoula board of directors, race committees, and volunteers organizers decided it would not be safe to hold the marathon this year.
"There is serious concern about a spike in virus cases in Missoula in the days and weeks following the marathon," Banovich said.
Now the race is canceled many folks who have registered are asking 'whats next?' Well the marathon website breaks down your four options.
Option 1: Get a 50% refund on you entry fee. That includes any add-on purchases but would exclude processing fees and store purchases.
Option 2: Deferral to 2021 for with fees. If you have already deferred your deferral fee will be refunded and for those who deffered from 2019, will be allowed to defer again to 2021.
Option 3: Runners can donate their entry fee to Run Wild Missoula. All donors will get a tax receipt, plus a discount on next years race registration.
Option 4: A virtual marathon. Runners will get metals and shirts mailed to them plus a discount on next years race registration.
"We have the ability where you can self report your results we will send you your participants shirt we will send you a finisher medal and we have it posted online a race bib they can print for themselves," Banovich said.
While the marathon is gone this year they already have the 2021 race on the books for June 25 through the 27th.