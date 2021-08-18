MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor, John Engen is urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine as healthcare facilities are struggling with capacity.
A release from Engen says there has been an uptick in residents getting vaccines, but more need to be vaccinated.
“We should be at the tail end of this pandemic, but we’re not. Our hospitals, more than a year-and-a-half into the pandemic, are in the most dire situation they’ve been in to date,” Engen said. “I’m begging you, if you are eligible for a vaccine, get it. We’re open seven days a week at the old Lucky’s Market in Southgate Mall, no appointment is necessary, you pay nothing and you’ll be in and out in no time. And you’ll be saving lives.”
Engen said Joyce Dombrouski, chief executive of Providence St. Patrick Hospital, told him St. Patrick and rural Montana hospitals are all experiencing COVID surges, staffing shortages and patient capacity issues.
Jim Gillhouse, chief operating officer at Community, tells me that the hospital is extremely concerned about the current situation as well,” Engen said. “When our two medical centers are sounding the alarm, I listen.”
Vaccinations for COVID-19 are being offered by the Missoula City-County Health Department at certain hours every day at the Southgate Mall clinic, as well as at mobile clinics.
You can walk up for a vaccine, or schedule an appointment online here, or by calling 406-258-INFO.