Like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is a designated day for folks to make donations to non-profits during the holiday season.

"So many non-profits are experiencing a decrease in donations during the pandemic due to economic uncertainty," The Humane Society of Western Montana's Executive Director Marta Pierpoint said.

Just this year the humane society saw a 20% decrease in donations.

"Fortunately we have not had to cut any programs and we are lucky that all the animals are fed and house and pretty much business as usual, but quite frankly like so many people if there is not more assistance coming it's going to be difficult," Pierpoint said.

But its not just dogs and cats that need your help, the Watson Children's Shelter has seen a decrease in donations as well.

"Its been tricky this year, two of our biggest fundraisers we had to cancel or make them virtual," Watson Children's Shelter Executive Director Emma Anderson said.

But Giving Tuesday isn't just about the money, these non-profits are also looking for supplies.

"Money is great always of course because we can use that for our highest need at the moment," Anderson said, "but we are like any other household only we have 24 kids, so the amount toilet paper we go through, the paper towels, cleaning wipes, hand sanitizer, we are in need of all of those things constantly."

Both the Watson Children's Shelter and The Humane Society of Western Montana will be accepting donations online though their websites and social media.

Plus, the children's shelter has teamed up with local businesses like Orange Street Food Farm, the Source, and Cranky Sam's who will donate a portion of their daily profit to the shelter.

"We know not everyone of course will be able to contribute, but we do hope that those who can, will give, and give generously, not only to us but to any non-profit of their choice," Pierpoint said.