MISSOULA - The Missoula Parks and Recreation Department announced it's closing Currents Aquatics Center and suspending other programs as the first cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) are confirmed in the state, and Missoula County.
The following is a release from the department:
Missoula Parks and Recreation announced Saturday that it is closing Currents Aquatics Center and suspending most recreation and aquatics programs through at least April 3. The City of Missoula is working closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Parks, trails, and conservation lands remain open. Visit www.missoulaparks.org for more information and updates, or email parksrec@ci.missoula.mt.us.
Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler says there is no evidence to suggest that any Parks and Recreation facility or staff has been exposed to COVID-19. However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend community-based interventions such as event cancellations, social distancing, and facility closures to help slow the transmission of infectious diseases like COVID-19. “As the disease spreads throughout the nation, our local response becomes even more critical as we work together to protect each other and the vulnerable populations in our community,” Gaukler says.
Events at the City Life Gym, swim lessons, and recreation programs are canceled through April 3. Parks and Recreation will issue a full refund or credit to program participants; registrants will be contacted early next week with additional information. Parks administrative offices at Currents Aquatics Center and 100 Hickory Street will remain open during regular business hours. Residents are asked to call 721-PARK (7275) or email parksrec@ci.missoula.mt.us rather than visit offices in person.
The Department has yet to determine the status of rentals and user group permits at athletic fields, picnic shelters, and other facilities throughout the park system. Parks and Recreation staff will contact user groups and reservation holders next week with more information. Gaukler says the COVID-19 crisis is a rapidly evolving situation, and the Department’s priority is protecting residents and staff. “I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding as we work through this unprecedented situation. The City of Missoula is taking these measures to protect the health of our employees and the public while continuing to provide essential services our residents count on,” Gaukler said.
The coronavirus outbreak has affected other City services. Residents can learn more at the City of Missoula website. For more information about COVID-19, please visit the Missoula City-County Health Department’s website at http://missoula.co/cvirus or call the county hotline 406-258-INFO. Find additional information at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.