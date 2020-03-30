MISSOULA - The City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Department is closing playgrounds Monday, as the health officials confirm community spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Parks and Rec officials said playground use has already dropped off, as people understand the virus can live on hard surfaces for several days.
"Its difficult around a playground to make sure that everyone is keeping themselves safe because of the age of the child and the very nature of a playground to create social interaction," Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler said.
While playgrounds are closed, open space parks and trails will remain open as long as residents use good judgement.
People are encouraged to follow the CDC's guidance on personal hygiene before heading to parks and trails, as well as observe the recommended social distancing of six feet.
Public restrooms in all Missoula parks are closed.
People are encouraged to bring their own games or activities to parks.
"We really try to get them out for a walk, you saw us doing sprints in the park trying to get some energy out, we are doing our own sidewalk chalk, we've painted our windows. Just trying to say really active," Missoula mom Kate Varley said.
Missoula Parks and Recreation officials are asking people to avoid open spaces that are crowded.