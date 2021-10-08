MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Public Health says the county has again broken several COVID-19 records on Friday.
Records being broken for Oct. 8 include daily COVID-19 cases at 187 and the incidence rate of 96 cases per 100,000 people per day over the last week.
Missoula County is also reportedly one hospitalization short of tying the patient record of 57.
In addition, Missoula Public Health says seven county residents have died from the virus since Monday, Oct. 4.
“While this surge appears to be plateauing in other parts of the nation, health officials warn we may not see that happen in Montana which remains one of the few states in the nation with less than 50% of its population fully vaccinated,” Missoula Public Health said in a release.
Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated, which they say is the best way to ensure an individual does not end up seriously ill or hospitalized due to the virus.
Missoula Public Health’s vaccination site is at the Southgate Mall and it is open seven days a week and accepting walk-ups and appointments for first and second-dose patients.
Residents who are seeking third doses or booster doses must make an appointment.
The clinic’s hours and a link to make an appointment can be found online here.