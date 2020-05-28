MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Thursday it has amended local orders to begin Phase Two of Gov. Steve Bullock's gradual reopening plan on June 1.
Per Gov. Bullock’s directive, beginning June 1, gyms, fitness studios, pools, restaurants, and bars can move to 75% capacity, providing that they can maintain six-foot distancing. Restaurants and bars can increase the number of people seated at tables, and bowling alleys and concert halls can open with reduced capacity. The state directive also says Montanans should avoid gatherings of more than 50 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing. Social distancing is still encouraged in gatherings of any size.
The local order issued Thursday outlines how event coordinators connect with the health department as requested in the governor’s directive. It also provides event coordinators social distancing guidelines.
"Missoula has many events during the summer. We want these to happen and need coordinators to think about how to support distancing and other COVID preventions," said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the health department’s COVID-19 response. "This isn’t over, unfortunately."
Under Phase Two, the 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers will be lifted. The health department says with many areas of the country still seeing a lot of cases, including nearby states, this could mean additional cases for Montana.
"Right now, Montana looks like the place to be. We have great recreation opportunities and events, low case counts, and people are going to start coming here,” Farr said. "The virus could get introduced, and if we don’t use the means we have for preventing spread, this could take off."