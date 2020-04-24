MISSOULA- Additional local orders were issued Friday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus by Missoula County Health Officer Ellen Leahy.
The orders follow Governor Steve Bullock’s announcement to begin reopening the state starting for individuals on April 26, and for some businesses on April 27.
A release from Missoula Public Health outlines what phase one of the Governor’s plan will look like in Missoula County.
The release reads as follows:
In addition to the restrictions outlined in Phase One of the Governor’s reopening plan, businesses and individuals providing grooming, beauty, body art, piercing, massage, spa, and similar services will remain closed until Phase Two. These services include but are not limited to barbers, cosmetologists, estheticians, and manicurists. Additionally, massage services must remain closed until Phase Two unless affiliated with a licensed chiropractor or physical therapy services.
Non-essential retail businesses may open only for curbside pick-up or delivery on April 27.
Essential and non-essential retail businesses, except those with later opening dates, may provide in-store business on May 1, if they can meet requirements outlined in the order. The requirements include limiting the number of customers, providing additional social distancing measures, staff health screening and ill staff exclusion. They would need to develop a plan for how they can meet the state and local directives.
Food and beverage establishments may continue to provide limited service by take-out or delivery. Dining areas may open on May 4, providing they meet the requirements in the Governor’s directive, and can provide six feet between customer groups, including in booths. This also applies to bars, casinos, distilleries, and breweries.
Events and gatherings such as fairs, markets, concerts, races and sporting events, and private parties outside the home are limited to 25 people during Phase One. Events with 25 or fewer must maintain six-foot social distancing—the requirement to limit groups to 10 people when distancing cannot be maintained stands.
The local orders will stay in place until the Governor moves on to phase two, or if the health officer rescinds or modifies them Missoula Public Health says.
“We know that there are cases in our County that have not been identified and are concerned that we could see a spike in cases if we loosen restrictions too quickly and without a plan. We need to take a measured approach to reopening in Missoula for the sake of the public’s health,” said Cindy Farr, Incident Commander with the Missoula City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 response.
“What we don’t want is for businesses to invest in getting back on track, only to be affected again. Taking the time, providing guidance, and moving methodically is important,” Farr added.
Missoula Public Health says they recognize that loosening any restrictions is likely to contribute to case numbers, and that they know restrictions long-term are not practical.
If you have questions about how the local orders affect your business or organization, you are asked to call 406- 258-4755.