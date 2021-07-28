MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department announced the county has lost its 100th citizen to COVID-19.
According to the health department, the citizen was an older adult man.
“The staff of the Missoula City-County Health Department send our sincerest condolences to all the families, friends, and loved ones who have lost someone to this terrible virus,” the health department wrote.
To honor the lives the community has lost amid the pandemic, a moment of silence will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 29, ahead of the Missoula County commissioner’s public meeting in the Sophie Moiese Room of the Missoula County Courthouse.
Health Officer D’Shane Barnett will lead the moment of silence.
Citizens who wish to honor those lives lost are welcome to participate in the moment of silence independently or by joining the commissioner’s meeting.