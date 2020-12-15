MISSOULA, Mont. - The main branch of the Missoula Public Library will suspend lending and curbside services until Monday, Dec. 28, due to staff exposure to COVID-19.
They say the staff member had no contact with the public, and the library has worked with the Missoula City-County Health Department to identify all close contacts for quarantine and testing.
According to the Missoula Public Library, they follow CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of the community and library staff. Precautions include screening employees for symptoms each day, requiring cloth face coverings, adhering to social distancing guidelines and frequent handwashing.
Most online resources and virtual programs will not be affected, they say. More details on library operations are online at https://www.missoulapubliclibrary.org/.