MISSOULA - Another Missoula restaurant has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a Facebook post on Friday from the Staggering Ox, the Missoula City-County Health Department notified the restaurant that an employee had tested positive.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the closure of our Missoula store, effective immediately. We have been informed by the health department that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19," reads the post from Friday. "Nothing feels worse than keeping our doors closed to our loyal and beloved customers and friends, but our employees, our community and our future matter more than the many downsides of closing. We plan to safely reopen after our 14 day self-quarantine. Stay safe, Missoula."
Staggering Ox is the second restaurant in Missoula to post publicly about a closure due to a confirmed COVID-19 case. On Friday, Paradise Falls also confirmed a positive case.
Health officials say several service industry workers have been among the recent spike in cases in Missoula County, and around the state.
For more information about Missoula County's COVID-19 response and testing, click here.