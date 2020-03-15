MISSOULA - The Roxy Theater announced it will be closed until April 1 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and based on recommendations from health officials.
That closure will go into effect on Monday, March 16.
Below is a letter the nonprofit theater sent to patrons:
Dear Roxy Theater members, patrons, and supporters—
We have just made the very difficult decision to suspend all events at The Roxy from Monday, March 16 until Wednesday, April 1. This is a precautionary measure based on recommendations from Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control about social distancing.
Obviously, this decision was not made lightly, considering the impact it will have on our community, our staff, and our organization, but we felt that it was in the best interest of the greater good that we close for this time.
If you are a current Roxy member, your membership will automatically be extended to cover the period while we are closed.
If you have purchased a ticket for an event during this timeframe, we apologize for the inconvenience and are striving to make this process as simple as possible for you. Your tickets will be automatically refunded over the next week. (If you purchased your ticket in person at the box office, you can get a refund once we reopen.)
However, if you would like to convert the value of your ticket purchase into a tax-deductible charitable donation to the Roxy, please email development@theroxytheater.org (with your order number) by end-of-day on Thursday, March 19. We’ll also continue to accept membership sign-ups and renewals, and donations. Your support is especially appreciated at this time. For those who would prefer refunds of purchased tickets, there is no need to email. Beginning Friday, our customer support team will refund all ticket purchases via credit card for screenings through April 1st.
We look forward to bringing you the 43rd International Wildlife Film Festival as an online streaming festival in the next few weeks. Look for more information at wildlifefilms.org
We appreciate your support in this difficult time and will share any pertinent updates with you here and on our social media channels.
If you have any questions, please contact me at mike@theroxytheater.org. And thank you again for your continued support.
Be well.
Mike Steinberg
Executive Director, The Roxy