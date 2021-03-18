One group of essential workers are getting special recognition after a proclamation from the mayor of Missoula, declaring March 18th Transit Operator Appreciation Day.
Despite the pandemic, Mountain Line never stopped running and now they are getting the thanks they deserve. Thousands of thank you' s poured in today for everyone who kept mountain line running all year long.
"I was blown away by how many people submitted comments of gratitude and thank not only the bus operators, but our transit coordinators, our mechanics, the people who are sanitizing the busses, and just recognizing their service has mattered to our community," Mountain Line Outreach Marketing Specialist Shanti Johnson said.
Even at the height of the pandemic the wheels on the bus were going round and round.
"Its amazing to look back at because even when our ridership dropped we were still serving thousands of people a week, thousands! Even at our lowest point," Johnson said.
As the gratitude continues, transit workers want folks to know the feeling is mutual.
"Its full circle if they weren't riding we wouldn't be here they need us and we need them so that helps a lot," Mountain Line Bus Driver Rhonda Hargraves said.
If you didn't get a chance to thank an bus driver today be sure to say thank you next time you catch a ride.