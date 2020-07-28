Missoula County Public Schools are still discussing their options for students, teachers, and staff will return to the classroom this fall.
Superintendent Rob Watson laid out multiple phases tonight and walked folks through what factors would come into play in each phase.
Phase 0 is continued online learning, phase 1 would bring back a few students at a time, and phase 2 would bring back all students. During phases 1 or 2 any student or teacher could opt to remain remote and continue using MCPS's online academy.
Watson explained to the board the school phases heavily depend on multiple factors, from the number of active coronavirus cases in the community, to how cases numbers are trending, and probably most importantly the rate of community transmission.
"I think as a school district it is really important to make a decision based on data rather than what we think is good for the schedule," Watson said.
Watson also added masks will be required for students this fall.
While no decision was made Tuesday the school board hopes to have a final decision by August 11th.