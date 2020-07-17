MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Softball Association announced Friday that it is canceling its remaining 2020 season due to safety concerns amid the rise in coronavirus cases across the state.
The MSA issued the following statement concerning the season cancellation:
We've made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the 2020 summer softball season - effective immediately (today 7/17). This decision comes after significant efforts and creative approaches were no longer an option to keep us safely playing ball. With the increase of cases along with accompanying state, local, and Missoula Parks & Rec restrictions, we've determined that continuing to play ball is no longer in the best interest of our players and our community. We are saddened to know our summer nights won't be filled with softball, but we look forward to coming back in 2021 bigger and better than ever.
Every team will receive a pro-rated refund for the games not played. Please be patient with us as we work through these details. We'll send out more details soon, but we wanted to get the word out to teams as quickly as possible.